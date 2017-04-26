Deputies Search for Missing 78-Year-Old Newberry County Man

Richard Phillips (Photo: Newberry County Sheriff's Office)

Newberry County, SC (WLTX) - Newberry County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing elderly man.

Richard Phillips, 78, was last seen Wednesday morning around 8:30 at 8987 Broad River Road in the Pomaria section of Newberry County. He was discovered missing around 4:30 p.m.

Philips is a white male who is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has gray hair. Phillips suffers from several medical conditions.

He was last seen wearing a blue vest with an unknown color shirt under it, khaki pants, and black shoes. He uses a blue and black cane.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office as well as area first responders are on scene conducting a door to door and area search for Mr. Phillips. SLED helicopter has also been called.

If you see Richard Phillips or have any information about where he may be, please call 911 or ( 803) 321-2222 immediately.



© 2017 WLTX-TV