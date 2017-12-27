Elderly Woman Killed in Sumter House Fire

Sumter, SC (WLTX)- The Sumter Fire Department says one person is dead and another injured after an overnight fire on Franklin Street.
Battalion Chief Joey Duggan says they received a call just after 1 a.m. Thursday. He tells News19 a 68-year-old woman died and a 71-year-old man was flown to Augusta Burn Center.
No word on how the fire started.
We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.
