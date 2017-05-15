Election Day: Runoff for House District 5, 70

(Photo: Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX, AP)- Eyes are on the polls Tuesday as voters determine the Democratic nominee for a South Carolina House seat left open by the sudden death of state representative and the Republican nominee for June's special election for U.S. House District 5.

In the race for House District 70, Wendy Brawley of Hopkins and H. Heath Hill of Eastover face off after beating six other candidates two weeks ago.

House 70 covers part of lower Richland and Sumter Counties. It had been held by Rep. Joe Neal, who died unexpectedly in February.

The winner of Tuesday's race goes on the special election on June 20. However, there is no Republican opposition, so the runoff winner will likely be the next person to hold the seat.

In the race for the 5th Congressional District, State House Speaker Pro Tem Tommy Pope faces former state Rep. Ralph Norman after they beat out five other Republicans.

Both candidates hail from York County, located just south of Charlotte, North Carolina. Pope is the former chief prosecutor for York and Union counties and lives in the town of York. Norman is a Rock Hill developer. He resigned from his state seat to concentrate on the congressional race.

The winner will face Democrat Archie Parnell who defeated two military veterans to win his party's nod.

He was opposed by Army veteran Alexis Frank of Rock Hill and disabled Marine veteran Les Murphy of Indian Land.

The seat opened earlier this year when the Senate confirmed Mulvaney as White House budget director.

The special election takes place June 20, and will feature not only the Democratic and Republican nominees, but third-party candidates as well.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

