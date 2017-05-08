One Sandel Elementary student gives a go at the long jump. (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - You could tell that 5th grade student Kumani Hare was excited just by looking at the smile on her face.

"They told us in advance that Olympians were coming. Real people from the Olympics were really coming, so I made sure I came to school every day on test day, so I could meet the Olympian people," Hare said. "A real lady who came to our school, to come meet us from Sandel Elementary is like the coolest thing ever."

Three time Olympic thrower Amber Campbell and USA Track and Field visited Sandel Elementary in Columbia for a run, jump and throw field day.

Kumani and her classmates ran relays, jumped hurdles and even got a lesson in throwing shot put.

"Kids need to be more healthy and more active these days, so I just want to impart that in them," Campbell said.



Nearly 40 percent of adolescents in South Carolina are obese according to Data Resource Center for Child and Adolescent Health. Campbell said she thinks back to her younger self when motivating the students she mentors.

"As a kid growing up, even though I was always active, I was always chubby, so I want kids to know that whatever your body size and whatever you look like, you can be fit. You can be healthy and you can still compete in the highest levels you want to," she said.

And you can have fun doing it too.

"You know, I don't want them to get so caught up in some type of exact regimen, but if they just get out and be active then it can be a lot of fun and very beneficial for them," said Campbell.

And it seems to be working. Just ask Hare.

"It's good, so you won't build up all of the weight on your body, so you can have fun while you're exercising. You can't just be bored when you're exercising. You've got to have fun with it," said Hare.

In the coming weeks Campbell and the group will head to Augusta, Charleston and Myrtle Beach for more field days.

