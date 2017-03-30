Elementary Students Talk Gamecocks

News 19 attended Career Day at Bradley Elementary School, so the students acted as reporters for the morning. The topic of questions: Gamecock Basketball.

Bradley's principal, Kezia Myers, graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1996. "It is so exciting. I just can't tell you how excited we are. To see how our young men and women are doing on the basketball teams, we are just over the top," said Myers.

Myers said she is living vicariously through her son, who is a freshman at USC, because he is in Phoenix for the men's Final Four game.

"When they made it to the Final Four, he said 'mom, I have to go" and I was like 'you're right. You have to go.' I'm just excited he's able to have this experience," said Myers.

It doesn't matter how old you are, if you are in South Carolina this weekend, everyone is rooting for the Gamecocks.

