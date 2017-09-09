Emergency Shelters Open Sunday in Orangeburg County

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) The Orangeburg County Emergency Operations center has decided to open four shelters on Sunday morning in anticipation of severe weather from Hurricane Irma.
These shelters will open on Sunday at 10 AM, you are advised to bring bedding, clothing, medications, our child's stuffed animal, blanket. Don't bring alcoholic beverages, illegal drugs, weapons or pets.
If you require assistance with transportation to the shelter, contact Emergency Operations at 803-533-6265.
--Orangeburg Wilkinson High School
601 Bruin Parkway
Orangeburg, SC 29115
--Branchville High School
1349 Dorange Road
Branchville, SC 29432
--Laske Marion High School
3656 Tee Vee Road
Santee, SC 29142
--Hunter Kinard Tyler High School
7066 Norway Road
Neeses, SC 29107
