Emergency Shelters Open Sunday in Orangeburg County

File (Photo: WLTX)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) The Orangeburg County Emergency Operations center has decided to open four shelters on Sunday morning in anticipation of severe weather from Hurricane Irma.

These shelters will open on Sunday at 10 AM, you are advised to bring bedding, clothing, medications, our child's stuffed animal, blanket. Don't bring alcoholic beverages, illegal drugs, weapons or pets.

If you require assistance with transportation to the shelter, contact Emergency Operations at 803-533-6265.

--Orangeburg Wilkinson High School

601 Bruin Parkway

Orangeburg, SC 29115

--Branchville High School

1349 Dorange Road

Branchville, SC 29432

--Laske Marion High School

3656 Tee Vee Road

Santee, SC 29142

--Hunter Kinard Tyler High School

7066 Norway Road

Neeses, SC 29107

© 2017 WLTX-TV