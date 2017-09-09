WLTX
Emergency Shelters Open Sunday in Orangeburg County

wltx 5:00 PM. EDT September 09, 2017

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) The Orangeburg County Emergency Operations center has decided to open four shelters on Sunday morning in anticipation of severe weather from Hurricane Irma.    

These shelters will open on Sunday at 10 AM, you are advised to bring bedding, clothing, medications, our child's stuffed animal, blanket.  Don't bring alcoholic beverages, illegal drugs, weapons or pets.    

If you require assistance with transportation to the shelter, contact Emergency Operations at 803-533-6265. 

 

--Orangeburg Wilkinson High School 

601 Bruin Parkway 

Orangeburg, SC  29115

 

--Branchville High School 

1349 Dorange Road 

Branchville, SC  29432

 

--Laske Marion High School 

3656 Tee Vee Road 

Santee, SC   29142

 

--Hunter Kinard Tyler High School 

7066 Norway  Road

Neeses, SC  29107

 

 

