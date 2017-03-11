WLTX
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Endangered Person Advisory for Woman in Horry County

Adam Lautenschlager, wltx 10:22 PM. EST March 11, 2017

Horry County, SC (WLTX) -- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a woman in Horry County.

SLED is looking for 66-year-old Donna Bluffkin Shelley.  She is 5-foot-7, 125 pounds, with blue eyes, and gray hair.  They do not know what she was wearing when she left her home.

SLED said Shelley left her home about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, heading to Bay View Drive in Green Sea, South Carolina.

SLED said Shelley is driving a silver 1999 Lincoln Town Car, with South Carolina license plate KVW 297.

If you have any information on Shelley, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories