Endangered Person Advisory for Woman in Horry County

(Photo: SLED)

Horry County, SC (WLTX) -- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a woman in Horry County.

SLED is looking for 66-year-old Donna Bluffkin Shelley. She is 5-foot-7, 125 pounds, with blue eyes, and gray hair. They do not know what she was wearing when she left her home.

SLED said Shelley left her home about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, heading to Bay View Drive in Green Sea, South Carolina.

SLED said Shelley is driving a silver 1999 Lincoln Town Car, with South Carolina license plate KVW 297.

If you have any information on Shelley, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

