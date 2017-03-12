Missing, Endangered South Carolina Woman Found Safe

(Photo: SLED)

Horry County, SC (WLTX) -- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says a missing woman who they'd issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for has been found safe.

SLED was looking for 66-year-old Donna Bluffkin Shelley. But early Sunday morning, agents announced that she'd been located in North Carolina and was in good condition.

Shelley left her home about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, heading to Bay View Drive in Green Sea, South Carolina, but no one knew where she was for most of the day.

