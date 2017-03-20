Eric and Lara Trump Expecting First Child

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 02: Eric Trump (R) and his wife Lara appear at the star dedication ceremony for radio personality Elvis Duran on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images))

Eric and Lana Trump are expecting their first child.

The couple announced to People Magazine that Lana is due this September and they’re having a boy.

The couple says they still need to come up with a name. This will be President Trump’s ninth grandchild.

Lana noted to People that their pregnancy was starting to become a hard secret to contain.

“Eric’s dad was so excited that we were worried he’d blurt it out at a press conference," Lana said.

