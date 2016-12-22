Eric's San Jose in Southeast Columbia Shutting Down

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A longtime restaurant staple in southeast Columbia is shutting down its current location.

Employees at Eric's San Jose on Garners Ferry Road said Thursday is their final day of operation. The store will officially shut its doors at 10 p.m., their standard closing time.

The restaurant's website and Facebook page have already been shut down.

Eric's San Jose has been at that location, which is across from the Woodhill Shopping Center, for part of three different decades.

The Columbia Free-Times reported that the owner sold the property to developers, and plans to start a new restaurant at a different spot.