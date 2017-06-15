Escaped Georgia Inmates Captured in Tennessee

(WXIA) - The two escaped Georgia inmates accused of killing two corrections officers have been arrested.

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal tweeted Thursday night the two were captured in Tennessee. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also confirmed the news.

Further details on their capture were not immediately available.

A statewide-turned-nationwide manhunt has been underway since Tuesday, when authorities say Ricky Dubose and Donnie Russell Rowe who were being transported on a Georgia Department of Corrections bus filled with 33 prisoners, overpowered and killed two officers and fled.

Veteran correctional officers Christopher Monica, 42, and Curtis Billue, 58, were killed near Eatonton, Ga., around 6:45 a.m.

Dubose and Rowe then stole the Honda Civic of a man who happened upon the scene and fled. Hours later, authorities said the two broke into a home in Madison and stole clothes and food.

Sometime that night, a white F-250 was stolen in the Seven Islands Road area of Morgan County. The vehicle is described as a 2008, two-door model with silver tool boxes on both side rails.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said Thursday that the reward for information on the fugitives had been increased to $130,000.

There was briefly a report that the two may have been spotted in Jasper County, SC, but that turned out to be false.

© 2017 WXIA-TV