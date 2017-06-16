Escaped Orangeburg County Inmate Captured

Gregory Prezzy (Photo: Orangeburg County Detention Center)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - Orangeburg County deputies have captured an inmate who escaped early Friday morning.

Officers took Gregory L. Prezzy into custody just before 11 a.m. Details on his capture were not immediately available.

He was able to get out of the jail around 2:30 a.m. because of a door malfunction, according to county officials.

He had just been sentenced to three years behind bars for a probation violation. He was originally charged with DUI in November 2016 and was convicted and given probation.

He was then arrested and charged on June 1 for assault and malicious injury to property. County Administrator Harold Young said Prezzy had been sentenced to three years behind bars for violating his probation.

