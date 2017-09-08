Evacuated Animals Find Refuge in Midlands

Some furry evacuees have made their way to the Midlands.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Some furry evacuees have made their way to the Midlands.

Leaders with Columbia Animal Services traveled to Beaufort County Thursday.

The Beaufort County Animal Shelter has evacuated ahead of Hurricane Irma as a precaution just in case it floods.

The 79 cats and four dogs were transported to Columbia and stayed overnight.

The cats were transported to the Greenville area Friday morning and will be adopted out.

“A bunch of good cats,” Marli Drum of Columbia Animal Services explained. “They must’ve known I guess they were being taken out of harm’s way.”

The dogs will be kept in Columbia.

Columbia Animal Services do not expect to help any other animal shelters with evacuations at this time.



© 2017 WLTX-TV