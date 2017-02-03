Ex-Deputy Accused of Having Sex While on the Job

Lee Griffin Green (Photo: Clarendon County Detention Center)

Clarendon County, SC (WLTX) - A former Clarendon County deputy is in trouble after state agents say he had sex while on the job.

Lee Griffin Green, 38, is charged with misconduct in office.

According to an arrest warrant, Green has sex while on duty back on October 8 of 2015. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents say the person he had sex with has given them a statement that backs up the claim.

If convicted, he could face a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail.

(© 2017 WLTX)