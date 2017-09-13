Ex-SC Trooper Charged in Wreck That Killed 81-Year-Old Man

Brandon Norton (Photo: RCDC)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - A now former South Carolina state trooper is being charged in connection with a car crash that left an elderly man dead.

Brandon Norton, 28, is charged with reckless homicide. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

Richland County deputies say back on July 13, Norton was traveling in his patrol car at 80 miles an hour in a 40 mile an hour zone near Heyward Brockington and Monticello Roads. Investigators say Norton disregarded a stop sign and hit a minivan.

Rigba Wolfe, 81, was a passenger in that minivan, and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He died 37 days later on Friday, August 18.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says he died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head. The driver of the minivan was treated at the hospital and released three days later.

Norton has since resigned from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

This investigation is ongoing. Norton has been transported to the Richland County Jail and received a $50,000 PR bond.

