Ex-USC Coach Sentenced to 7 Years for Child Pornography

Bert Molinary (Photo: University of South Carolina)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A former University of South Carolina assistant soccer coach has been sentenced to seven years in prison for possessing child pornography.

The U.S. attorneys office says 51-year-old Roberto "Bert" Molinary Jr. received his punishment this week in federal court from Judge Mary Lewis Geiger.

Once he's released, he'll be supervised for the rest of his life. He also must participate in a sex offender treatment program, and refrain from contact with minors without prior approval from the U.S. Probation Office.

Molinary worked as a trainer for the team. One of his co-workers reported that Molinary had pornography on his work-issued laptop, and Molinary resigned from his job when he was confronted with the evidence.

The laptop was then turned over to law enforcement.

Officers say they determined that Molinary established a fake account on a website where he pretended to be a 16-year-old. Officers say he targeted girls between the age of 14 and 16-years-old, in an effort to get the girls to send them naked picturs and of them performing sex acts.

In all, prosecutors say he made contact with 1,550 minors.

A search of his computer possessed pictures of minors under the age of 12 engaged in various sex acts.

(© 2017 WLTX)