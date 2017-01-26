Ex-Volunteer Columbia Firefighter Pleads Guilty to Bomb Hoax

File (Photo: Bullit Marquez AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A volunteer Columbia firefighter has pleaded guilty to sending messages about a fake bomb threat to try to get his station called in the event of a real emergency.



U.S. Attorney Beth Drake says 21-year-old Karry Max Taylor pleaded guilty Wednesday to making a hoax bomb threat.



Drake says Taylor admitted sending text messages in January 2016 to random numbers saying there was a bomb at Columbia's Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia. Taylor told authorities he sent the fake messages because he's a volunteer firefighter in Columbia and hoped his station would be called for a real emergency while other crews were tied up at the VA.



Taylor faces up to five years in prison when he's sentenced later this year. He must reimburse responding agencies for their costs.

