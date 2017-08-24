Earlier this month, Columbia police officers saved a woman from a burning car.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Whether it's responding to a shooting, a domestic violence call or a traffic accident, law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day. And sometimes, our men and women in blue have to go above and beyond the call of duty to make sure we're safe.

On August 13 shortly before 2:30 am, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Huger and Hampton Streets for a reported hit-and-run accident involving two vehicles.

When officers arrived, they found the victim's car on fire with a passenger inside. CPD officers and members of the SC Highway Patrol pulled the passenger out of the burning car, while another CPD officer extinguished the flames.

Columbia police arrested 35-year-old Stefanie Seufert in connection with a DUI and hit-and-run investigation. She was charged with DUI, Driving Under Suspension, Hit and Run, Failure for Blue Lights, and Failure To Give Information/Render Aid.

