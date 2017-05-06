Road Construction to Continue on I-20 in Lexington County Overnight

File (Photo: WLTX/AP)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The US 1 eastbound exit ramp on Interstate 20 will be closed again Saturday night as crews continue to reconstruct the shoulder.

The closure of exit 58 will be between 11pm Saturday night and 7am Sunday and motorists are advised to use caution and expect delays when driving near the exit during the overnight period. Those planing to use the US 1 exit overnight are asked to use either exit 55 (SC 6) or exit 61 (US 378)

The road work encompasses a four-part project from mile marker 48 to mile marker 60, which is expected to be completed by the fall of 2019.

