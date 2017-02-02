Experts Say SC Roads Are Causing Car Damage

SC road damage causing damage to vehicles (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Drivers across the state know the pain of driving over potholes, and in some instances, those potholes cause major damage to your vehicle. Lawmakers say the roads are one of the issues they get the most calls about, and those rough spots on the roads are costing a lot of drivers a lot of money.

"I feel anger is what I feel," said Katharine Kelchner, Columbia resident.

Kelchner says potholes are to blame.

"[They] shake the car, you know, it's bad," Kelchner said.

Some of those potholes are big, some are small, and unfortunately, some are unavoidable.

"Definitely have hit some really bad potholes that I couldn't avoid because of cars being in the other lane," Kelchner said.

But luckily for Kelchner, it has not done any damage yet.

"I've had some bad hits where I'm sure it's done some kind of damage that I'm sure I'll find out later," Kelchner said.

We wanted to know just how much that damage would cost, so we spoke to a mechanic at Precision Tune Autocare in Columbia.

Jason Edwards, the service manager at Precision Tune Autocare in Columbia says potholes have sent a lot of car owners running his way.

"It's not all due to the roads, but the roads do finish them off most of the time," Edwards said.

Edwards says the dips and bumps in the road causes wear and tear on the car's suspension parts. Unfortunately, recovering from a tussle with a pothole could cost a pretty penny.

"It can go anywhere from $100 to $1000 dollars real quick and take hours of your time fixing it," Edwards says.

Edwards says that cars usually may need minor suspension fixes after 100,000 miles, but because of the road conditions, he has seen broken parts around the wheels at less than 60,000 miles.

Edwards says the best thing you can do to protect yourself is to regularly monitor your tire pressure and keep up with your car's maintenance.

