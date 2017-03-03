Fairfield County Aims For No-Kill Shelter

(Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Fairfield County, SC (WLTX) - According to the ASPCA nearly 8 million dogs and cats enter animal shelters across the country every year. About 3 million are euthanized, but Fairfield County hopes to do their part to cut down that number.

"These animals deserve a chance. You know? Everybody wants to become a no-kill, that I know of," Bob Innis said.



Innis is the Director of the Fairfield County Animal Control.



"We have an average of 100 to 112 animals a month that we either pick up or are abandoned," he said.

Many of these animals had to be euthanized, but Innis is hoping to change that. They're partnering with other organizations to help spay, neuter and adopt the fury friends.

"We're going to work really hard," Kathy Faulk said.



Faulk is a member of the Hoof & Paw Benevolent Society. She said the group has stepped in to help because at about $55 per procedure, the cost adds up.



"We have made a promise. We have committed to spay and neutering 10 dogs a month. In June we will be re-evaluating that. We will meet again with Mr. Innis and Mr. Anderson and the council and we will take another look at and see if we can do more. We would like to do more," she said.

And county council said they're behind them. Chairman Billy Smith provided us with a statement.

In it he said, "(The Hoof and Paw Benevolent Society has) helped us greatly improve the county's animal care services and are really pushing council to update and strengthen our ordinances, which is a great need. Appropriate tethering, shelter, and sustenance are the focus right now, and we hope to address them as standards in our ordinances as soon as we can."



"It's just a start and we can do it. We really can do it," Faulk said.

Innis and Faulk said they are also partnering with PETS Inc. to help with adoption services. They hope to officially become a no-kill county by the end of the year.

