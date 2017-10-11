Fairfield County Looks to Revitalize After VC Summer Shutdown

Wanda Carnes talks about Winnsboro revitalization (Photo: WLTX)

Fairfield County, SC (WLTX) - Fairfield County is trying to bounce back after the halting of construction at the VC Summer Nuclear Unit.

The streets of downtown Winnsboro look a lot like many of its buildings, empty.

"At least half of what's in this block," said Real Estate Broker Wanda Carnes.

Carnes says it's a shame.

"Winnsboro's a great place, it has a lot to offer," Carnes said.

In fact, Fairfield County councilman Jimmy Ray Douglas remembers a time when it was booming.

"You couldn't hardly find a place to walk there was so many people downtown," Douglas said.

Davis says it's hard to revitalize when they're $24.6 million in debt from a loan borrowed by a previous administration.

"We were going to use the money from the new reactors to pay this loan back," Douglas said.

But after construction stopped at VC Summer, the county was stuck.

"We're trying to find ways of paying the money back," Douglas said.

But things aren't all bleak. Within the last year, Carnes - a 25 year Fairfield County resident - has bought seven buildings downtown.

"I just think it's a great time, I want to do it, it's heartfelt," Carnes said.

In Ridgeway, infrastructure construction is underway to expand their new industrial park.

"I'm excited because this is the future," said Fairfield county economic development Director Ty Davenport.

Davenport says the space has 650 acres for development

"We've got 19 kind of preplanned sites out here," Davenport said.

They're hoping all of this construction will bring in more industry and more jobs.

"This will hopefully be an employment center for 1000, 2000 people when it's all built out," Davenport said.

"We all need to work together to make this place we all want to be want to live want to call home," Carnes said.

Davenport says they hope to be finished with the infrastructure by next spring.

