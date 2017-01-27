Fake $100 Bills Circulating Around Newberry County

(Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Newberry County, SC (WLTX) - Newberry County deputies are warning the public and business owners that fake $100 bills are circulating in the area.

Officers from the sheriff's department and the Newberry Police Department have found the counterfeit bills on several students. So far, about $4,500 in fake bills has been found, and investigators believe more bills are in circulation.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster says the bills are not good quality, but they could be accepted if a company is busy and not taking the time to inspect the currency.

Sheriff Foster described the bills as being of the newer series with the blue band, feather quill, and Liberty Bell on the front. The counterfeit bills have faint pink Chinese writing on the front and back.

Anyone having information or receiving such bills should contact 803-321-2222 immediately.

