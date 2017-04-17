Fake 9-1-1 Caller Still At It, Makes 4 More Calls

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - The woman accused of making fake 9-1-1 calls in Lexington County isn't stopping, despite increased attention on her actions.

Deputies say the caller made four more false 911 calls made since Friday morning, bringing the total to 65.

Four more false 911 calls made since Friday morning. That brings the total to 65.

Please call @sccrime if you have any tips. #LESM #LCSDnews — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) April 17, 2017

Last Wednesday, Lexington County deputies announced that this same woman had made 57 false 9-1-1 calls since March 25th, and that they wanted to find her. Following that announcement, the woman made four more calls by Friday, one of which was a hang-up call.

“We believe a woman made all the calls using an out-of-service cell phone that still has the capability of making 911 calls,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Fortunately, all these turned out to be false alarms but we’ve tied up resources responding to a wide array of calls.”

Koon said most of the woman’s calls to 911 have reported serious incidents such as shootings, robberies or burglaries.

“We’ve determined most of the calls are coming from the Saint Andrews area and we have some information about the type of phone being used,” Koon said. “We’re releasing one of the calls in hopes that someone will recognize her voice and help us find out who she is so we can talk with her.”

“We need to do what we can to make sure this stops because it's diverting resources and personnel away from other issues that we need to be taking care of in the community,” says Captain Adam Myrick.

Making a false 911 call is a misdemeanor offense and can lead up to six months behind bars, along with fines.

Anyone with information on the identity of who might be making these 911 calls should call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Information can also be shared by texting "TIPSC" along with your message to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters don’t have to share their name with Crimestoppers and they could become eligible for a cash reward.

© 2017 WLTX-TV