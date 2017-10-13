Fall-Like Weather Ahead Next Week

The 7-day forecast for Columbia, SC. (Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Northeasterly winds helped push a front through the Midlands early Friday morning bringing milder, drier air. Low clouds persisted much of the day helping to keep temperatures in the mid 70s during the afternoon. No rain occurred across the Midlands.

Skies will become partly cloudy on Saturday and temperatures will warm into the mid 80s for highs. Weak high pressure will hold over the weekend and no rain is expected. There will be more sun on Sunday with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s.

A cold front will push through the Midlands on Monday resulting in mostly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Much of the rain will occur during the afternoon and the clouds will keep temperatures in the 70s. Cooler, drier air will push into the Midlands behind the front and skies will clear. Fall-like weather is expected for the remainder of the week. The coolest morning is likely to be Wednesday with low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. It will be slowly warming into the end of the week with highs in the upper 70s.

