Fallen Deputy's Widow Says She'll See Him Again

Clarendon County, SC (AP) - The widow of a sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty in Montana says she is counting down the hours until she gets to see him again.



Broadwater County deputy Mason Moore is being laid to rest Tuesday in his South Carolina hometown.



Jodi Moore said in his funeral at Summerton Baptist Church that her husband loved his family and loved helping people. She says she knows he is in heaven and she is counting down the days, hours and seconds until she sees him again.



Authorities say Mason Moore was shot and killed May 16 by a man with strong anti-law enforcement beliefs. Officers killed the suspect after a 100-mile chase.



Moore worked for the sheriff's offices in Lexington and Clarendon counties in South Carolina before moving to Montana.

