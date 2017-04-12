False 911 Calls Report Shootings, Robberies and Burglaries in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, SC (WLTX) – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating dozens of false 911 calls received since late March.

Lexington County’s communications center received 57 calls between March 25 and April 12 that turned out to be baseless, according to detectives.

“We believe a woman made all the calls using an out-of-service cell phone that still has the capability of making 911 calls,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Fortunately, all these turned out to be false alarms but we’ve tied up resources responding to a wide array of calls.”

Koon said most of the woman’s calls to 911 have reported serious incidents such as shootings, robberies or burglaries.

“We’ve determined most of the calls are coming from the Saint Andrews area and we have some information about the type of phone being used,” Koon said. “We’re releasing one of the calls in hopes that someone will recognize her voice and help us find out who she is so we can talk with her.”

Anyone with information on the identity of who might be making these 911 calls should call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Information can also be shared by texting "TIPSC" along with your message to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters don’t have to share their name with Crimestoppers and they could become eligible for a cash reward.



