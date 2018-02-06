False Tsunami Alert Scares Coastal Residents

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A tsunami warning test message was issued by the National Tsunami Warning Center Tuesday morning, but some apps indicated it was real.

The weather service said the National Tsunami Warning Center sent out a monthly tsunami warning test across much of the nation early Tuesday.

Some mobile app users ended up with an alert that looked like the real thing. AccuWeather picked up the test tsunami alert and pushed it out in numerous cities without mention of a test.

The alerts were titled "Severe Weather Alert" and said "Tsunami Warning in effect for (name of city) until 9:28 AM EST. Source: National Weather Service."

AccuWeather shifted the blame to the weather service for the problem. AccuWeather acknowledged that the word "TEST" was in the weather service warning header, but said the weather service miscoded the test as a real warning.

John Quagliariello is the warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Columbia. He could not talk about the specifics of the false alert that was sent out by another weather organization, but he was able to give us insights on the process.

Quagliariello said, "When the National Weather Service determines that we need to issue a warning, whether it be for severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, flash floods. We issue the warning here locally out of our office in Columbia and it gets sent out to a large distribution network."

This information goes out to weather radios, wireless emergency alerts and it also goes out to other media businesses including the one we use at WLTX.

"A number of third-party vendors actually receive National Weather Service watches, warnings and advisories. They then redistribute them on smart phone apps for example. Once it gets to that third-party vendor, it is no longer in control of the National Weather Service in terms of what happens to that message," said Quagliariello.

The test message that was sent from the National Tsunami Warning Center appeared to be real on some people's apps, but Quagliariello says this can be a lesson to all of us.

Quagliariello said, "You should always have a plan in place. I think a lot of people are realizing that if we did have a true tsunami along the coast, what are you supposed to do?"

He added, "What action are you supposed to take? I think it is a reminder that these things can impact us and you should always have a plan in place, know how to react quickly if a true warning is issued."

To prevent failures during an actual emergency, the National Weather Service routinely sends out test alerts to make sure the message goes out properly without any problems.

The annual statewide tornado drill will be held on March 7 at 9:00 AM. The weather service will issue a test tornado warning during this drill.

