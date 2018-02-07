Familiar Places, Unknown Faces: Help Identify Columbia's Civil Rights Activists

Photo by Cecil J. Williams. (Photo: Custom)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Every street, every corner and every sidewalk has a story. Downtown Columbia is no different. One organization is on a mission to put names to the faces that built the foundation of equality in our state in the 1960s.

Photo by Cecil J. Williams. (Photo: Custom)

Over 50 years ago, people in these photos put their safety on the line by protesting and fighting for what's right.

Bobby Donaldson is with Columbia SC 63, a group on a mission to identify the people in photos during the Civil Rights Movement in the1960s.

"It's how Columbia evolved," Donaldson explained. "How Columbia became what it is today. What we've tried to do is to tell the important contributions of South Carolinians of that movement to describe pivotal movements in the Civil Rights struggle that occurred in South Carolina."

Photo by Cecil J. Williams. (Photo: Custom)

It’s a movement that happened all over the country. Donaldson believes the Civil Rights activists in Columbia were a huge part of creating change. He says the photos they’ve acquired from photographers, like Cecil Williams, and organizations around the area are powerful.

"They're in Columbia," he said. "They help us illustrate the point that there was a movement in this community and there's still work to be done to document and tell history of that movement. We know roughly the dates of these events in the Spring of 1961. We know the buildings where they're located but we don't know the people."

Columbia SC 63 has a lists of all the photos on their website where you can search and see if you know the people in the photographs. You can help share the untold stories by helping them identify the people in the photos that made a difference.

It’s familiar places filled with unknown faces. In the photos you can see Downtown Columbia as it was in that time period, and the people that took a stand. It’s untold stories missing from Columbia's Civil Rights history that you can help tell.

"It's an iconic image. We know it because it's visual, but I would like to imagine that young man has a story to tell," Donaldson explained. "Sometimes it's amazing about memory. We've met a number of people over the course of what we've done who have faded memories or no memories of some of the events that were clearly documented and it is the photograph that prompts a reflection. It is a photograph that fills in the blanks. Every photograph there is a story. We're hoping in some way to land our talents and skills to preserve some of those stories."

If you know anyone in these photos, you are asked to click here fill out the form at the bottom of the page.

© 2018 WLTX-TV