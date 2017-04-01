Families Celebrate 83rd Annual Carolina Cup

83rd annual Carolina Cup (Photo: WLTX)

Camden, SC (WLTX) - What do tailgates, racehorses, and big, colorful hats have in common? They are all things you’ll find at the 83rd annual Carolina Cup.

“It’s great, it’s a great day to kick off spring, hang out with friends, make new friends,” said Carson Cato, an attendee.

Cato comes all the way from Charlotte to get in on the action. He has been coming to the Carolina cup for 25 years and says it’s a reminder of how fast time flies.

“Now it’s become a legacy, so our children are coming, which is kind of funny," Cato said, "they’re all in their twenties now.”

He's not the only tailgater with a few decades under their belt.

“I have missed one in 39 years,” said Lee McLeod, another attendee.

McLeod says it’s not the horses that keeps her coming back.

“For me the cup is about family and sort of reuniting and having a great time outside and you know, celebrating spring,” McLeod said.

“It means a lot to us that we were born and raised here in Camden, South Carolina and that people come from miles and miles to our little small town,” said Regina Warren-Crim, another attendee.

Warren-Crim says it’s a great way to show what southern living is all about.

"Everybody is so friendly," Warren-Crim said. "You come here and you get the South Carolina hospitality and it’s just fun!"

