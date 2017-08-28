Family, Co-workers Concerned About Missing Man

The Sumter Police Department says Tommy Brailey,52, has been reported missing. (Photo: Sumter Police Department)

SUMTER, SC - (WLTX) -- The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man who they say has been missing since Friday.

Family members and co-workers are concerned for the safety of 52-year-old Tommy Brailey. They tell law enforcement that it is unusual for him to not report to work or call his loved ones.

Officers say he was last seen at around 2:00 a.m. leaving Brewers Bar and Grill located at 160 E. Wesmark Boulevard in Sumter. He was wearing jeans and a Continental Tires polo shirt. He drives a silver 2004 four-door 325i BMW with South Carolina license tag LYB406. Officers say this vehicle has not been found.





Anyone with information on about this missing person is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

