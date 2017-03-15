Family Farmers Protect Strawberries Before Frost

Todd Lever and his family get ready for Thursday night's frost. (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Newberry County, SC (WLTX) - Local farmers are rushing to cover whatever crops they can because Wednesday night's frost could ruin a harvest.

"We've got way too much in it now," Todd Lever said.

Lever and his wife Lynette didn't waste any daylight. They had been covering strawberries since 5 a.m.

"You're doing everything you can to protect it," he said.

It's been 11 years since they built their family farm and the first time they've had to double cover it. They've got help from their son Will.

"(There) aren't many people in the world doing farming anymore, so somebody's got to do it," Will said.



His friends may be at the beach for spring break, but he's learning the business.



"I told him there's a lot easier ways to make a living," said Todd.



There's not much they can do for their peach trees, but Lynette said they've got farmers from all over, sending up prayers and they're doing the same.

"Everybody's concerned. 'How are you doing? How are you feeling I'm praying for you ma'am'," she said. "It's not just one person that can be out here. My husband can't do it by himself. My son can't do it by himself. I can't do it by myself. We all have to pull together and pull our own wait."

The Lever's said their strawberries should be ready for picking by April.

