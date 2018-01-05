Family Fun: How To Make Borax Crystal Snowflakes

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Thanks to Wednesday's snow, some families in the Midlands have spent A LOT of time at home. Before you go stir-crazy, News 19 is on your side with an experiment the whole family can enjoy.

Materials

Pipe Cleaners

String

Pencil

Jar

Borax (found with laundry detergent)

Water

Steps

1. Twist three pipe cleaners together to form a snowflake, then twist a piece on each point.

2. Tie the flake with string to a pencil. Find a jar big enough so the suspended flake won't touch the sides.

TIP: Double check to make sure the snowflake can easily get in and out the jar. There needs to be extra room because the snowflake will get bigger once all the crystals are formed.

3. Fill with 3 tablespoons of Borax per one cup of boiling water. Stir the solution. For colored crystals, stir in a drop of food coloring.

4. Hang the snowflake in the jar. Avoid moving the jar or the snowflake.

TIP: Make sure you have the right string length so the pipe cleaner is not touching the bottom.

5. Let it sit overnight and then remove your snowflake.

Caution

Since the experiment requires boiling water and Borax, adult supervision is required.

Have fun!

