Family of 6 Missing in the Midlands

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Georgia Inmates Captured
-
RAW: Video of Flooding Near Rocky Branch Creek in Columbia
-
Escaoed inmate
-
Escaped Inmates Captured in Tennessee
-
Finding beauty after Matthew
-
Restaurant Report Card: Bar Figaro
-
Motorcyclist Arrested After High Speed Chase
-
Columbia Residents Can Help Choose New Flag
-
Investigation Underway For Opioid Epidemic
-
Deputies Don't Believe Inmates are in SC
More Stories
-
5 Children, Mother Missing in South CarolinaJun 16, 2017, 5:09 p.m.
-
Police Need Your Help to Find Stolen Car With Dog InsideJun 16, 2017, 5:01 p.m.
-
Police Officer Found Not Guilty in Shooting of…Jun 16, 2017, 3:59 p.m.