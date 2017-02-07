Family of Arson Victim Wants Answers

The family of the 80-year-old Columbia woman who died as a result of arson wants answers. (Photo: Custom)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) The family of the 80-year-old Columbia woman who died as a result of arson wants answers.

True Henderson died from smoke inhalation. The fire was at her apartment at the Plantation Court Apartments on Saluda Avenue last month.

Henderson's nephew said it's been frustrating not knowing who’s responsible for her death.

“It would be nice to have some kind of closure or information, and just know what exactly happened and you know maybe know why it had to happen,” Robb Alford, Henderson’s nephew said. “But as of now all we can do is just hope and keep looking and waiting for an answer.”

Alford said he will miss his aunt’s warm smile and cakes.

“She loved to cook for us. She’d make great cakes. She loved to just be around us and talk and she could make anybody smile," Alford explained affectionately. “I’ll definitely miss her smile, her cooking and just her presence in general.”

He said he’s dealt with several emotions ever since finding it out that the fire was intentionally set. He is hoping someone will come forward.

“The community loved her. She walked around the whole neighborhood all the time and knew everybody’s dog, knew everybody’s name and there was a large crowd at the funeral so obviously there was lots of people that cared and you know she’s definitely going to be missed,” Alford said.

The Columbia firefighter who was a person of interest in a deadly arson case has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.

Columbia police said the firefighter cooperated with investigators and answered all questions related to the incident.

The Columbia city manager also issued a statement saying the firefighter has been taken off of suspension without pay.

If you have any information about the fire at Plantation Court Apartments back on January 29, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-S-C.

“Any information that’s out there, it would you know sincerely mean a lot to me, my family, the community,” Alford said passionately.



(© 2017 WLTX)