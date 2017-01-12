Family of Slain Pastor Moves Forward in Love

The family of the slain Emanuel AME pastor are trying to move past the pain of the tragedy as the shooter who killed nine black worshippers has been sentenced to death. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The family of the slain Emanuel AME pastor are trying to move past the pain of the tragedy as the shooter who killed nine black worshippers has been sentenced to death.

“I have my days, I have my moments rather, but I never let them see me cry, you know it's still emotional, I still have emotional times,” Jennifer Pinckney, widow of Reverend Senator Clementa Pinckney said.

She says it's tough not having her husband and for her daughters to not have their father. She said she has to get creative with coping.

“Oh let me take a quick shower, you know that's my way of just leaving the girls to just get my emotions out and so when they see mama, you know mama's not going to be crying and down and out you know cause I don't want to bring them down,” Pinckney explained.

She said family was very important to her husband.

“He loved those girls and he did so much with them and you know would spend as much time as he could with them,” Pinckney said.

He was not only a great father, but also an amazing big brother to Johnette Pinckney-Martinez.

“He was my protector. My go to person when I was younger, my mom was tough and I was the only girl and I was the baby,” Pinckney-Martinez reminisced. “He would take me out on dates, and different things and show me how a guy was supposed to treat me. Anytime that I called he had a listening ear, counsel me about different things or how to go about different things.”



It's that great sense of family and love that keep these ladies going.

“Even though I've lost a brother, I can say I've gained a sister,” Pinckney-Martinez said with a smile.

“Grace of God, love you know very loving, close-knit family, and so you know we talk about it, and we've cried together and you know and so we're hooked at the hip, both of us are JP's,” Pinckney said laughingly.

“He's probably smiling I would say and you know and gosh there's just no telling what he could be saying,” Pinckney said smiling.

“Just that big smile, you know they're doing good,” Pinckney-Martinez said of her brother.

The family says they want to continue living out his legacy by being a voice for the voiceless. They have a foundation set up in honor of Rev. Pinckney.

For more information, please visit: http://senatorpinckney.org/





