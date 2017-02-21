Family of Walki Williams Seeks Answers in His Death

Williams was shot by Sumter Police officers after a police chase.

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - The family of Walkti Williams, 35, is speaking out after not getting answers in his death.

On December 10, 2016, police were called to the Sumter Mall for a domestic dispute. Williams was accused of pointing his gun at his girlfriend's car with her inside. When police arrived Williams drove away and later crashed into two cars. Police chased Williams out of his car and reported that there was an exchange in gunfire that resulted in his death.

SLED agents have been investigating the shooting since December 10th, but the family says they have not received any information and were never able to see dash-camera video of the shooting.

"It's just a lot of questions that haven't been answered yet," says Fagan Farrar, first cousin of Williams. "From the actual mall, up until the shooting, during the shooting. There's a lot of things that haven't been cleared yet. We're here for justice and we're not going to stop until we get it and that's what we're here for, answers and justice."

Farrar says she knows that there is a process when it comes to investigations, but she is hoping to get answers regarding Williams' death.

