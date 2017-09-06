Sumter, SC (WLTX) -- A Sumter family is pleading for the community's help in finding their missing loved one.

Tommy Brailey, 52,was last seen by his wife on August 24 at 6:30pm. That is when he left to go to Brewers Bar & Grill on 160 E. Wesmark Blvd in Sumter. Police say he left the bar around midnight.

He works at Continental Tires and his family and co-workers said it is highly unusual for Brailey to not report to work or call.

He was last seen driving a silver 2004 four-door BMW with S.C. License Tag number LYB406,

Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark said his department has searched by air, water and land with the help of SLED and the SC Department of Natural Resources and have not found anything. Brailey lives off of Highway 401 in Lee County.

Roark said there has not been any activity on his bank account or cell phone.

Tommy Brailey is a husband and has two daughters.

"This has really taken a toll on our family", Mildred Brailey said at a Wednesday press conference. "We have two daughters, we haven't slept any...we're getting to that point where we are very depressed. Anyone with information please come forward."

If you know where Tommy Brailey is call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

