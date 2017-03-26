Fans Celebrate USC Men's Win From Stockton

A number of fans who traveled to Stockton to watch the University of South Carolina women's basketball play spent Sunday afternoon watching the men take on Florida.

Stockton, California (WLTX) -- A number of fans who traveled to Stockton to watch the University of South Carolina women's basketball play spent Sunday afternoon watching the men take on Florida.

It was an off-day for the women, so fans gathered around television sets to watch the Gamecocks make history.

"I'm still shaking. I'm unbelievably proud of the men's team. I'm in awe," said Nicholas Pruett.

It was a rollercoaster of emotions for the fans, as the Gamecocks and Gators went back and forth throughout the game. But the excitement intensified with less than a minute to play, as fans realized the men were heading to the Final Four.

"It was a great feeling when the clock struck zero," said

The Gamecocks' route throughout the tournament wasn't easy. In the second round, USC took on the number 2 seed, Duke, and the Gamecocks were looked at as the underdog. But an explosive second half lifted the Gamecocks to an 88-81 win.

"When we beat Duke, I was like, 'we're going all the way.' Our team has what it takes," said Emily Woynicc.

The fans hope to witness the women join the men's team in the Final Four Monday night against Florida State.

© 2017 WLTX-TV