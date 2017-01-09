Fans Brave Weather, Cheer On Tigers From College Avenue

College Avenue, Clemson (Photo: WLTX)

Clemson, SC (WLTX) - Hundreds of Tiger fans were cheering on their team Monday night on College Avenue as Clemson and Alabama battled it out for the NCAA College Football National Championship title.

"They shut the street down. They're letting us just watch the game on big screens, which is really awesome." Natalie Poulos said.

The university shut down the area at 6:30 p.m. and lifted open container laws for the duration of the game.

Poulos and her friends were bundled up from head to toe, taking on the weather as their team took on the Crimson Tide.

"I'm actually from North Carolina, so I was raised a Tar Heel. I broke all of my family traditions to come to Clemson," Amy Smedberg said. "I totally fell in love and I've never left since about nine years ago."

And although they all said they're always hoping for a win, it's spending time with their Clemson brothers and sisters that makes this experience worth it.

"It's such a big family," Zachary Riley said. "It's a beautiful time."