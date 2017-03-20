Fans & Family Ready to Travel To NYC For Sweet 16

Sindarius Thornwell (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Some fans will be celebrating the Gamecocks win against Duke all the way until it's time to cheer them on against Baylor on Friday.

"It was crazy!" Julia Caine said.

"It's the first time in school history," said Kerri Robinson.

They said seeing their team going to the Sweet Sixteen is surreal.

"Our baskets started going in and our defense picked up, we were forcing turnovers. Duke was getting in foul trouble and it was very exciting. I was screaming in my apartment," said Robinson.

Students at USC were cheering on their classmates.

"As soon as the game ended. You could just hear people screaming. Out my window people were walking bye. Everyone was just celebrating," Caine said.

Others had family to think about.

Shane Moore said he's been there for Justin McKie since the beginning of the season.

"I'm cheering on my cousin all of the way through," said Moore.

And he'll be there at Madison Square Garden when they take on Baylor.

"When they won. I waited until I saw Justin actually had his cell phone back on social media and I "Facetimed" him and let him know I'm trying to go up there and he was like to his Dad, BJ was already booking a flight, so it was like one o'clock in the morning and I let him know, just to let me know the flights information and by 8 o'clock this morning I had a ticket. I'm going to New York."

So will many other fans, but a trip from Columbia to the Big Apple can be expensive.

According to popular websites if you plan on flying out of Columbia on Thursday, flight's start at $489, while hotels in the area start at $60.

And don't forget about your tickets. On Stub Hub prices range from $160 to $2,500.

But Moore said it's all worth it.



"It's a perfect Sin-derella story. Not C-I-N. S-I-N. Sin-derella story. Sindarius Thornwell. SEC player of the year. To me he should be the national player of the year, the way he carried the team on his back when he needed to. Win or loose, he put it all on the court, all on the floor. He leave it there. Perfect Sin-derella story."



Because seeing his cousin get closer to a championship is priceless.



"I know it's going to happen," he said.

The Gamecocks will tip off against Baylor in the Sweet Sixteen inside Madison Square on Friday at 7:29 p.m.

© 2017 WLTX-TV