Fans Flock To Death Valley To Welcome The Tigers Home

Clemson Quarterback Deshaun Watson greets fans after returning from Tampa. (Photo: WLTX)

Clemson, SC (WLTX) – Fans from around the state flocked to Death Valley to get a glimpse of the new National College Football Champions.

“I'm excited,” says one fan who graduated from Clemson in 2012. “I cried when Hunter Renfrow grabbed that ball. I'm proud of them and I'm glad they brought it home.”

The Clemson Tigers beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31, bringing home the championship title home for the first time since 1981.

“It's crazy, I transferred here a year ago and I never thought it was going to happen,” says one Clemson fan. “It's been an unreal experience. I wish I could’ve been there, but circumstances didn't work out, but it's been awesome.”

Not only were the fans excited, the players were eager to get off of the buses and greet fans will open arms.

“We won the National Championship and it's great to come out here and have all of our fans out here supporting us and to be able to celebrate with them,” says Mitch Hyatt, offensive tackle.

“I want to give an honor to God,” says Jalen Williams, linebacker. “It's all God's work bringing us all together at this moment and coming back to this. This is crazy, it's like a game day like we're playing Louisville or something. It's so surreal. I can’t wait until the parade on Saturday and the banquet,”

Defensive coordinator, Brent Venables, also greeted fans and signed autographs after getting off the bus.

“What a special opportunity we had in front of us,” says Venables. “Just watching our guys compete. They never flinched and had a great attitude of belief when we went in. They had a great deal of humility and a great deal of confidence too knowing that we matched up with them well. We knew we were the one team in college football that could beat them. We may not be as deep in the talent that we have, but we can match them man to man, you know 11 on 11, but what a game.”

This is the first national championship win for the Tigers in 35 years. When asked what’s next, Venables says the team is going to take time to celebrate this championship win before they start thinking about next season.