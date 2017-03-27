Fans Raise More than $5,000 to Send Gamecock Jesus to the Final Four

(Photo: GAMECOCK JESUS to the FINAL FOUR GoFundMe Page)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - In just a few hours Sunday evening, Gamecock fans raised more than $3,700 to send "Gamecock Jesus" to Phoenix to see the USC Men's Basketball Team play in the Final Four.

University of South Carolina student Michael Murtaugh created the GoFundMe campaign early Sunday evening, following USC's historic win at Madison Square Garden, which propelled them to the Final Four in Phoenix later this week. Just five hours later, more than 240 people had donated at total of $3,715, exceeding the $3,500 goal.

By Monday afternoon, more than 3327 people had donated a total of $5,140. That's $1,640 over the $3,500 goal in just 21 hours.

A cursory review of the donations indicates the vast majority of them are between $5 and $20. Among the comments accompanying the donations:

Been to lots of games and always see Gamecock Jesus, if anyone he should go! Number one fan!! ~Laura White

A worthy ambassador for Gamecock Nation! ~Karl & Nell Folkens

Gamecock Jesus HAS to make it to Phoenix!! ~Art Farlowe

If anyone deserves to go it's Gamecock Jesus! ~Darrian Brown

I love you Gamecock Jesus - A Faithful Alum , Class of '15. ~Caroline Baity

Your presence in Phoenix is just as important as Cocky's. Enjoy. ~Chuck Dreier

Biggest fan I've seen at the games!! I know he will have a blast!! Best money I've spent this year!! (BTW I'm a Clemson fan)!! ~Karen Bigby

On the fundraising page, Murtaugh says, "Gamecocks, Send Gamecock Jesus to the Final Four. He's always been there for us and our team, and now it's time to give him something in return." Clearly, Gamecock fans agree.

I just donated a simple $5, if anyone deserves to go it's Gamecock Jesus! https://t.co/9CpWONiFiV — TheSweetheart (@ImTheDarrian) March 27, 2017

Can't think of anyone more deserving! Carlton has an amazing story & the best heart. #GamecockJesus #FinalFour https://t.co/Tj21O9wfnH — Laura Goldman (@GOODasGOLDman) March 27, 2017

People raised $3,500 to get Gamecock Jesus to Phoenix and that makes me so happy. 😭 — т❁ (@taragypsea) March 27, 2017

@brandon29us @GamecockJesus made the goal at just two hours... best fans in the country. pic.twitter.com/vbxZLNfLDr — Gamecock Tweets (@Gamecock_Tweets) March 27, 2017

© 2017 WLTX-TV