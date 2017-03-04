Fans Send Off Gamecocks Before Semifinal

Hours before the University of South Carolina's semi-final game against Kentucky, fans gathered at their hotel to send them off.

Greenville, South Carolina (WLTX) -- Hours before the University of South Carolina's semi-final game against Kentucky, fans gathered at their hotel to send them off.

Just like Friday, fans gathered in the lobby, as well as the cheerleaders and band to support the Gamecocks, as they loaded the bus to head to Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Some fans have been in Greenville, scouting other teams and just enjoying the SEC tournament experience. For young fans, they either skipped school on Friday or got out of school early for cheer on the Gamecocks.

The SEC Championship game is Sunday at 3pm.

