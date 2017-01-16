Fatal Accident Occurs on Interstate 77 Near Blythewood

File (Photo: Associated Press)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Troopers say at least one person has died following an accident near Blythewood Monday night.

The wreck occurred around 9:30 pm on Interstate 77 northbound near mile marker 28 and has left all northbound lanes closed.

Authorities say the incident involved three vehicles and the cause of the wreck is unknown.

Details are limited at this time. We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

