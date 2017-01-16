WLTX
Close

Fatal Accident Occurs on Interstate 77 Near Blythewood

One accident on Interstate 77 near Blythewood has left at least one person dead.

wltx , wltx 11:32 PM. EST January 16, 2017

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Troopers say at least one person has died following an accident near Blythewood Monday night. 

The wreck occurred around 9:30 pm on Interstate 77 northbound near mile marker 28 and has left all northbound lanes closed.

Authorities say the incident involved three vehicles and the cause of the wreck is unknown.

Details are limited at this time. We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available. 

(© 2017 WLTX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories