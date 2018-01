Scene of fatal accident on Bluff road (Photo: Avery Ledwell/WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) A multi-vehicle accident on Bluff road has claimed the life of one person.

According to Richland County coroner Gary Watts the accident happened around 6pm and involved multiple vehicles. One man is dead as a result of the accident. No word on other drivers or injuries.

The accident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

