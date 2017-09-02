Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - All lanes of Interstate 20 East in Lexington County are blocked following a fatal collision Saturday night.

The accident happened near the Highway 378 exit, roughly a mile from the 58 mile marker.

The cause of the accident is not known, but the Highway Patrol stated on its website there was a fatality. It's unclear if others are injured.

Traffic cameras show a long backup at that location. Drivers should avoid taking that route for now.

