Victim Identified in Deadly I-20 Crash in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - A 21-year-old Lugoff man was killed in a single car accident on I-20 in Lexington County Saturday night, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Wyatt Dakota Duval, 21, of Lugoff was killed after being thrown from the vehicle in which he was a passenger.

Officials say the accident happened on Interstate 20 Eastbound near mile marker 60 in Lexington County at about 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

According to state troopers, the driver of the Acura attempted to pass other cars using the emergency lane. The driver lost control of his car, however, and the vehicle overturned multiple times.

Duval, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to Fisher. The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time of the collision, that stretch of road was down to one lane of traffic due to ongoing road construction in the area. Traffic was backed up for hours at that location.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

