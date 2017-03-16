Fatal Accident Shuts Down 1-77 Near Forest Drive

(Photo: SC Department of Transportation)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The SC Highway Patrol confirms at least one person is dead in an accident on I-77 near mile marker 12 and Forest Drive. The say all lanes are currently closed.

The accident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening, initially causing several lanes of traffic in both directions to be closed. Several people were trapped inside their vehicles, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

Troopers say lanes are expected to be closed for at least 30 minutes, possibly longer. Officials ask drivers to avoid the area if at all possible.

© 2017 WLTX-TV