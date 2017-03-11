Fatal Car Accident in Clarendon County

File (Photo: Associated Press)

Clarendon, SC (WLTX) - Officers say one person has died from an accident in Clarendon County.

The driver was driving eastbound on Old Manning Road, just a few miles outside of Turbeville. The person driving the vehicle then left the right side of the road and hit a ditch and some trees causing the car to overturn.

Troopers says that the driver was wearing a seatbelt but died from injuries after being entrapped inside the vehicle.

The victim has yet to be identified.

